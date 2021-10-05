IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Virginia GOP funds anti-Semitic ad targeting Democratic incumbent

Virginia State Del. Dan Helmer (D) says he was “stunned” when he saw that the state’s Republican Party had funded an anti-Semitic flyer targeting his campaign. Helmer, who’s a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army reserve and the grandson of a Holocaust survivor, tells Lawrence O’Donnell the tactic shows why he must remain “committed to making sure our country doesn't go in this direction and that we stand up against hate in our community.”Oct. 5, 2021

