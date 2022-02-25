Vindman: Russia is joining the ranks of ‘evil empires’
05:59
Share this -
copied
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell and debunks Vladimir Putin’s lie about “Nazis” within Ukraine’s government - something Putin tried to use as a “pretext” for invading Ukraine. Vindman says the Russian and Ukrainian people are “not buying it.”Feb. 25, 2022
Sanctions expert: New sanctions on Russia are ‘orders of magnitude stronger’ than past sanctions
04:24
Now Playing
Vindman: Russia is joining the ranks of ‘evil empires’
05:59
UP NEXT
Rep. Jackson Lee: Targeting Russian oligarchs, billionaires can help bring ceasefire, resolution
07:32
Explosions heard over Kyiv as Russian forces continue attack on Ukraine
03:41
Joy Reid: Putin tried to rewrite history to suit his deranged ambitions
10:15
Ukrainian citizens prepare to fight Russian forces as explosions continue in Kyiv