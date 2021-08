Veteran Lucas Kunce, who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, describes the “grim relief” that comes with the end of the war, saying “it should have happened long, long ago.” Foreign affairs analyst David Rothkopf says the war’s mission was clear immediately following 9/11, but the U.S. military soon “drifted back into the same sorts of mistakes that led to the Vietnam debacle.”Aug. 31, 2021