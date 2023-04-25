IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Velshi: Tucker's exit from Fox won't be end of network’s 'dangerous' coverage

    See Tucker Carlson fired: Fox News finally forced to 'pay for it'

  • Friday Nightcap: What happens after the Fox-Dominion settlement?

  • Hear Ted Cruz caught on tape owning himself and Trump

  • Fox big money penalty marks another step in onset of 'accountability season'

  • Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch’s ‘stupidity’ gave Dominion a huge win

  • Ex-Fox producer’s lawyer alleges ‘chauvinism, misogyny’ behind-the-scenes on Tucker Carlson's show

  • Chris Hayes: How the American right built its own echo chamber

  • Dominion lawyer who won $787 million settlement on ‘The Beat’

  • Fox News surrender: $700M+ payout for ‘lies’ breaks records

  • Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch and Fox surrendered. Truth won big. Rupert lost.

  • Fox agrees to $787.5 million settlement with Dominion

  • Series of GOP losses and humiliations threaten right-wing bubble

  • Dominion Voting Systems lead attorney: Today really was a day of vindication, a little bittersweet

  • Murdoch caves: Fox News paying $787.5 million amid damaging evidence

  • Fox News paying $787.5 million after Murdoch, Hannity admissions

  • 'The truth matters': Dominion and Fox News settle for $787 million

  • Murdoch, Hannity, Tucker face witness stand after bombshell admissions

  • Jury selected for Fox News and Dominion defamation lawsuit

  • Fox-Dominion defamation case delayed

Velshi: Tucker's exit from Fox won't be end of network’s 'dangerous' coverage

MSNBC's Ali Velshi explains that Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox won’t necessarily mean the network has recognized the threats his show posed to democracy, but rather it creates a vacuum that Fox executives could fill with an even more extreme version of its departing anchor.April 25, 2023

