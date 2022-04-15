IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Valerie Biden Owens: ‘I had a PhD in Joe Biden’

    10:17
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump still can't bring himself to say Putin is evil

    09:35

  • The role of shame in an era of political shamelessness

    08:25

  • Lawrence explains strongest sign yet the Feds are investigating Trump

    07:54

  • Lawrence and Rachel discuss who may be the source in a NYT report

    02:39

  • What war crimes investigators are searching for in Ukraine

    02:55

  • ‘It’s plainly true’ acts of genocide committed in Ukraine, autocracy expert says

    03:57

  • Beto O’Rourke: GOP attacks on democracy are ‘dangerous’

    08:42

  • Zelenskyy: Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Putin’s war

    05:07

  • Putin appoints ‘Butcher of Syria’ to lead Ukraine invasion

    04:50

  • Lawrence: Clarence Thomas is a politician

    09:26

  • Judge Jackson’s friend: GOP attacks during confirmation hearing were ‘painful and sad’

    12:26

  • Judge Jackson’s ‘sisters’ react to her Supreme Court confirmation

    11:33

  • White House responds to McConnell threat to block SCOTUS nominees

    01:08

  • Caroline Randall Williams ‘overwhelmed’ to celebrate Judge Jackson

    08:11

  • Ron Klain: Biden kept his promise with Judge Jackson

    03:17

  • Why Putin’s army has failed so far in Ukraine

    03:28

  • McCaskill: It's ‘very dangerous’ Justice Thomas ignored recusal rules

    03:29

  • U.S. engaging in ‘political’ warfare against Russia, journalist says

    05:08

  • Sean Penn: Ukraine will win this war 'because they're together’

    03:52

The Last Word

Valerie Biden Owens: ‘I had a PhD in Joe Biden’

10:17

President Joe Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss running Joe Biden’s seven successful campaigns for U.S. Senate in what Lawrence calls “the most successful brother-sister act in the history of American politics.”  April 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Valerie Biden Owens: ‘I had a PhD in Joe Biden’

    10:17
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump still can't bring himself to say Putin is evil

    09:35

  • The role of shame in an era of political shamelessness

    08:25

  • Lawrence explains strongest sign yet the Feds are investigating Trump

    07:54

  • Lawrence and Rachel discuss who may be the source in a NYT report

    02:39

  • What war crimes investigators are searching for in Ukraine

    02:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All