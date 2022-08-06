IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Vaccine and drug shortages hinder monkeypox response

The Last Word

Vaccine and drug shortages hinder monkeypox response

Kyle Planck, a PhD candidate in pharmacology join who studies infectious diseases, joins MSNBC's Zerlina Maxwell to discuss the "severe pain" he experienced after he was diagnosed with monkeypox and the shortages in treatments and vaccines for the virus.Aug. 6, 2022

    Vaccine and drug shortages hinder monkeypox response

