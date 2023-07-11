Uvalde Senator Running to Oust Ted Cruz in Texas

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who today announced his 2024 campaign for U.S. Senator from Texas, talks to MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell about how Republican policies and corruption have “broken” Texas and how the mass murder at Robb Elementary school last year inspires him to fight for change.July 11, 2023

