The Last Word

Uvalde families demand answers seven weeks after shooting

06:04

Jazmin Cazares, whose nine-year-old sister Jackie was murdered at Robb Elementary School, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss a march she helped organize in Uvalde to demand answers from officials. State senator Roland Gutierrez also joins the discussion.July 12, 2022

Play All