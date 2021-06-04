Mail-in voting advocate: Disinformation is ‘biggest election security issue that we face’07:01
Amber McReynolds, a member of the USPS Board of Governors who helped election officials expand mail-in voting during the pandemic, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss efforts by Democrats to expand voting access even as Republicans use disinformation to restrict voting “in a very partisan and direct attack” and adds she’s “excited and optimistic” about future innovations to make voting easier and “put voters first.”