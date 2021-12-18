IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden unveils plan to replace all lead pipes over 10 years

    06:56

  • Wisconsin Republicans ramp up efforts to subvert democracy

    04:28
  • Now Playing

    US Capitol rioter gets 5+ years in jail for assaulting police officers

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    Secy. Buttigieg: Biden is confident Build Back Better will pass

    07:46

  • Joyce Chisale: Thank you for supporting KIND

    02:51

  • Lawrence: Their silence proves Republicans fear Jan. 6 cmte.

    07:20

  • CA Medical Board President ‘stalked’ by anti-vaccine group

    04:47

  • Joyce Chisale makes it to medical school

    04:48

  • Lawrence: Jim Jordan is afraid of the Jan. 6 Select Cmte.

    08:07

  • Rep. Crow: ‘I’ve been angry’ about new texts between Meadows & GOP lawmakers

    04:15

  • Lawrence: Jan. 6 texts prove Trump allies never thought he could lead

    06:24

  • Sen. Murphy: Sandy Hook Elementary School ‘will never be the same’

    05:14

  • 'We want to get it right': Jan. 6 cmte. will hold public hearings

    03:16

  • 1/6 Cmte.: Meadows said Natl. Guard would 'protect pro Trump people'

    05:09

  • Bradley Whitford: Ady Barkan film erases false divide between personal and political

    05:39

  • Mary Trump: Donald Trump had the power to stop Jan. 6 riot

    06:06

  • Biden moves closer to ousting Trump Postmaster General

    05:02

  • Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from election boards

    04:10

  • Katyal: Court ruling ‘total body slam’ on Trump claim

    04:35

  • Fmr. Impeachment Mgr.: Meadows’ lawsuit against Jan. 6 Cmte. undermines rule of law

    06:02

The Last Word

US Capitol rioter gets 5+ years in jail for assaulting police officers

03:10

Robert Palmer received the harshest sentence yet for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. HuffPost reporter Ryan Reilly joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss the case and how the judge’s ruling showed that the rioters are “still responsible for their conduct.”Dec. 18, 2021

  • Biden unveils plan to replace all lead pipes over 10 years

    06:56

  • Wisconsin Republicans ramp up efforts to subvert democracy

    04:28
  • Now Playing

    US Capitol rioter gets 5+ years in jail for assaulting police officers

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    Secy. Buttigieg: Biden is confident Build Back Better will pass

    07:46

  • Joyce Chisale: Thank you for supporting KIND

    02:51

  • Lawrence: Their silence proves Republicans fear Jan. 6 cmte.

    07:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All