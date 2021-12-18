US Capitol rioter gets 5+ years in jail for assaulting police officers
Robert Palmer received the harshest sentence yet for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. HuffPost reporter Ryan Reilly joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss the case and how the judge’s ruling showed that the rioters are “still responsible for their conduct.”Dec. 18, 2021
