IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainians will remain defiant despite power cuts and winter cold, Kyiv reporter says

    05:15
  • UP NEXT

    Migrant Advocate: TX Gov. Abbott busing migrants with 'most racist, xenophobic intentions'

    04:13

  • The more George Santos speaks, ‘the more questions are raised,’ reporter says

    05:23

  • McQuade: Text of Jan. 6 final report ‘reads like a story’

    02:46

  • Lawrence: Cassidy Hutchinson did not want a lawyer from Trump world

    15:51

  • Snyder: Ukrainians have put prospect of larger war 'beyond the horizon'

    05:24

  • Weissmann on what the special counsel can learn from witness transcripts

    04:05

  • Lawrence: History was made with Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress

    07:43

  • Rep. Schiff: Jan. 6th Cmte. final report will keep public ‘on the edge of their seat’

    04:00

  • Rep. Lloyd Doggett: Trump had big credits and losses 'but seldom a big tax bill'

    04:17

  • Lawrence: We’ll see Trump’s tax returns because Chairman Neal and the law prevailed

    07:18

  • Tribe: We’ll see ‘a series of indictments’ against Trump by spring

    05:11

  • Lawrence: Jan. 6 hearings among most important in Congressional history

    11:14

  • Ali Velshi: Are we talking ourselves into a recession?

    05:17

  • McNamee: Musk Twitter suspensions a 'direct attack' on journalism & democracy

    07:34

  • Nicholas Kristof: ‘Are We in the West Weaker Than Ukrainians?’

    04:19

  • Lawrence: Trump’s ‘major announcement’ reveals he is ‘tortured’ & ‘desperate’

    07:30

  • Pelosi’s daughter turns a lifetime of filming her mother into new documentary

    06:02

  • K.I.N.D. scholarship student: ‘I will be someone in the future’

    05:06

  • Doc says DeSantis attacks on Covid vaccines endangers public health

    03:06

The Last Word

Ukrainians will remain defiant despite power cuts and winter cold, Kyiv reporter says

05:15

MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart is joined by Ukrainian radio reporter Andriy Kulykov to discuss Russia’s tactic of continuing to attack Ukraine’s infrastructure as the freeze of winter takes hold across Ukraine.Dec. 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ukrainians will remain defiant despite power cuts and winter cold, Kyiv reporter says

    05:15
  • UP NEXT

    Migrant Advocate: TX Gov. Abbott busing migrants with 'most racist, xenophobic intentions'

    04:13

  • The more George Santos speaks, ‘the more questions are raised,’ reporter says

    05:23

  • McQuade: Text of Jan. 6 final report ‘reads like a story’

    02:46

  • Lawrence: Cassidy Hutchinson did not want a lawyer from Trump world

    15:51

  • Snyder: Ukrainians have put prospect of larger war 'beyond the horizon'

    05:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All