Ukrainian's father in Russia didn't believe him about Putin's war
08:30
Misha Katsurin, who owns a restaurant in Kyiv and evacuated his family to Hungary, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the “mind-blowing” conversation he had with his father, who lives in Russia, who argued with him about the war in Ukraine because of Putin’s propaganda. Katsurin has also created a website to help Ukrainians explain the truth to Ukrainians’ relatives in Russia.March 10, 2022
