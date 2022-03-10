IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian's father in Russia didn't believe him about Putin's war

    08:30
  • UP NEXT

    China-Russia relationship amid Ukraine attacks

    04:15

  • Lt. Col. Vindman and Lawrence on whether to supply fighter jets to Ukraine

    09:14

  • Russian airstrikes hit Ukraine hospital

    04:13

  • Putin's forces bombing Mariupol, Ukraine called ‘depraved’ by UK prime minister

    04:15

  • Sole Black MP in Ukrainian parliament: "We don't support racism here"

    09:27

  • Ukrainian cabinet member condemns hospital strike as ‘war crime’

    07:00

  • Hayes: Putin's biggest fear may be the one thing he can't lie about

    07:25

  • Attempted ceasefire failed in Mariupol

    11:53

  • Russia accused of alleged war crimes

    08:57

  • Worst refugee crisis in Europe since WWII

    06:00

  • Ukrainian parliament member: ‘We are all already in World War Three’

    03:36

  • Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russian setbacks in Ukraine

    08:44

  • Largest humanitarian crisis since WWII

    08:50

  • Moscow accuses U.S. of waging ‘economic war’

    08:11

  • Rolling Stone Correspondent details his journey out of Ukraine

    10:04

  • Zelenskyy continues to plead for no-fly zone amid Russian attacks

    03:45

  • Pentagon assesses transfer of Poland's jets as 'high risk'

    02:29

  • 'We cannot imagine how it's possible.' Deputy Mayor of Mariupol on humanitarian crisis.

    06:33

  • Ben Rhodes: A no-fly zone 'wouldn’t necessarily put an end to' the ‘indiscriminate shelling’ in Ukraine

    04:04

The Last Word

Ukrainian's father in Russia didn't believe him about Putin's war

08:30

Misha Katsurin, who owns a restaurant in Kyiv and evacuated his family to Hungary, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the “mind-blowing” conversation he had with his father, who lives in Russia, who argued with him about the war in Ukraine because of Putin’s propaganda. Katsurin has also created a website to help Ukrainians explain the truth to Ukrainians’ relatives in Russia.March 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian's father in Russia didn't believe him about Putin's war

    08:30
  • UP NEXT

    China-Russia relationship amid Ukraine attacks

    04:15

  • Lt. Col. Vindman and Lawrence on whether to supply fighter jets to Ukraine

    09:14

  • Russian airstrikes hit Ukraine hospital

    04:13

  • Putin's forces bombing Mariupol, Ukraine called ‘depraved’ by UK prime minister

    04:15

  • Sole Black MP in Ukrainian parliament: "We don't support racism here"

    09:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All