IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian president named TIME’s Person of the Year

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    Caroline Randall Williams: Herschel Walker's candidacy 'an indignity' for Black voters to watch

    06:46

  • Lawrence: Jury finds Trump's businesses guilty. Seventeen times.

    06:22

  • Rep. Williams: Warnock is only candidate with ‘competence’ to lead Georgia

    04:11

  • Iranians were ‘shocked’ by morality police headlines, says journalist

    03:17

  • Lawrence: Trump’s latest confession could help federal prosecutors

    06:51

  • K.I.N.D. scholarship student: ‘My future is going to be bright’

    04:37

  • Robinson: Respect for Marriage Act ‘an important step’ in journey to freedom and equality

    03:13

  • ‘Republicans are in disarray’ says freshman Rep.-elect Crockett

    04:35

  • ‘Holocaust denial is embedded in the Trump administration,’ says historian

    09:04

  • Lawrence: Appeals court tells Trump something he never hears

    07:51

  • K.I.N.D. student: ‘Our clothes used to get dirty’ without desks

    04:29

  • Lawrence: Kanye West is the worst person Trump has ever had at his dinner table

    05:35

  • How federal employees prevented Trump era from being ‘much worse’

    03:45

  • Sen. Baldwin: Dobbs decision ‘without question’ behind effort to codify marriage equality

    06:01

  • Lawrence: Capitol rioter’s sentencing memo perfectly describes Trump

    09:01

  • GA Dem Party Chair: Walker's 'disturbing behavior' prove he's 'not ready' for Senate

    04:16

  • K.I.N.D. scholarship student: ‘My future is brightened’

    04:07

  • Is there room in the GOP for white supremacy and antisemitism?

    07:08

The Last Word

Ukrainian president named TIME’s Person of the Year

03:45

TIME’s Simon Shuster, who spent nine months reporting on President Zelenskyy and wrote the cover story naming him the Person of the Year, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what he observed about Zelenskyy as a leader and how Zelenskyy strategically views Ukraine’s position in the war.Dec. 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian president named TIME’s Person of the Year

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    Caroline Randall Williams: Herschel Walker's candidacy 'an indignity' for Black voters to watch

    06:46

  • Lawrence: Jury finds Trump's businesses guilty. Seventeen times.

    06:22

  • Rep. Williams: Warnock is only candidate with ‘competence’ to lead Georgia

    04:11

  • Iranians were ‘shocked’ by morality police headlines, says journalist

    03:17

  • Lawrence: Trump’s latest confession could help federal prosecutors

    06:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All