Ukrainian journalist details life in Kyiv during Putin’s war
04:25
Andriy Kulykov, a Ukrainian journalist in Kyiv, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to talk about his experiences while Ukraine is under attack by Russia. Speaking from his bathroom – the most secure room in his flat – Kulykov says the morning feels safest. “When the dawn breaks and it’s light out of the window then it is somehow psychologically better.”March 5, 2022
