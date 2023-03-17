IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    UK & US must stand up to ‘tyrant’ Putin UK MP Lammy says

    07:37
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump will attack and savage Manhattan DA Bragg if charged

    10:56

  • Malawi death toll rises in Cyclone Freddy aftermath

    04:34

  • Lawrence: GA grand juror says evidence against Trump will be 'massive' once public

    13:37

  • ‘Now is the time to sound the alarm’ over extreme GOP abortion bills

    06:22

  • Lawrence: How long until Trump’s lawyers turn on Trump ... again?

    12:05

  • Jen Psaki: Biden knew to ‘create calm’ after bank failures

    05:28

  • LA Times columnist on the hypocrisy of Silicon Valley ‘libertarians’

    03:41

  • Lawrence: Trump blames Pence for mob that chanted ‘hang Mike Pence’

    07:24

  • GOP has become ‘an autocratic party,’ says NYU History Professor

    05:29

  • Lt. Col. Vindman: Trump would have ‘gifted’ Russia parts of Ukraine

    03:40

  • Gene Sperling: GOP demands for raising the debt limit ‘reckless’

    07:23

  • Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis censured for false election claims

    02:25

  • Dem Rep. Boyle: McCarthy and House GOP’s ‘priority is protecting the rich’

    03:55

  • Lawrence: If Trump is going to be criminally charged, it will be this year

    11:44

  • Pussy Riot founder facing possible charges over Putin protest

    06:02

  • Rep. Swalwell: McCarthy ‘fed the trolls’ by giving Fox Jan. 6 video

    02:50

  • Weissmann: Court docs show Dominion has a 'very strong case' against Fox

    03:40

  • Lawrence: Tucker Carlson 'passionately' hates Trump & the truth

    17:16

  • Fmr. U.S. attorney blasts Georgia GOP’s ‘power grab’ targeting prosecutors

    08:24

The Last Word

UK & US must stand up to ‘tyrant’ Putin UK MP Lammy says

07:37

U.K. Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the United States-United Kingdom alliance and the countries’ support for Ukraine. MP Lammy says rights “are under threat where freedom is taken for granted.”March 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    UK & US must stand up to ‘tyrant’ Putin UK MP Lammy says

    07:37
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump will attack and savage Manhattan DA Bragg if charged

    10:56

  • Malawi death toll rises in Cyclone Freddy aftermath

    04:34

  • Lawrence: GA grand juror says evidence against Trump will be 'massive' once public

    13:37

  • ‘Now is the time to sound the alarm’ over extreme GOP abortion bills

    06:22

  • Lawrence: How long until Trump’s lawyers turn on Trump ... again?

    12:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All