U.S. shatters daily coronavirus case count as omicron surges

The U.S. has recorded 500,000 or more new cases of the coronavirus per day in the final days of 2021, despite the widespread availability of vaccines. Los Angeles Times Reporter Brittny Mejia tells Jonathan Capehart that she’s had to fight disinformation to convince her family to get the vaccine, but some – including her sister – have come around. “Continue having conversations with family – it’s better late than never.” Dr. Lipi Roy also joins the conversation.Dec. 31, 2021