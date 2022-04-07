U.S. engaging in ‘political’ warfare against Russia, journalist says
Tim Weiner, an expert on the U.S.-Russia rivalry over decades, tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell how the U.S. is using declassified intelligence to wage information warfare with Russia and “disrupt Putin’s war plans.” Sanctions expert Edward Fishman adds the new sanctions against Russian banks are “significant,” but says to stop Putin’s war, sanctions must target Russian oil and gas.April 7, 2022
