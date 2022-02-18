U.S. and Russia to meet next week as long as Ukraine isn't invaded
06:19
Share this -
copied
The State Department says Russia accepted an invitation to meet about the Ukraine crisis next week, provided there is no military invasion before that time. NBC News confirms that Pres. Biden will speak with key allies in a phone call on the crisis on Friday. MSNBC Political Analyst Ben Rhodes tells Lawrence O'Donnell, ultimately it all comes down to “the decision of one man, Vladimir Putin.”Feb. 18, 2022
Now Playing
U.S. and Russia to meet next week as long as Ukraine isn't invaded
06:19
UP NEXT
Trump, son & daughter must testify in civil case
04:30
Why the U.S. is ‘transparently’ laying out intel on Russia’s invasion plan
06:31
U.S. Ambassador to UN: Sharing of info on Russia's movements is 'about transparency'
07:39
Can U.S. and Russia reach diplomatic solution to Ukraine crisis?
03:06
Secy. Blinken warns Russia could use 'manufactured provocation' to invade Ukraine