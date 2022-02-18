IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    U.S. and Russia to meet next week as long as Ukraine isn't invaded

The Last Word

U.S. and Russia to meet next week as long as Ukraine isn't invaded

The State Department says Russia accepted an invitation to meet about the Ukraine crisis next week, provided there is no military invasion before that time. NBC News confirms that Pres. Biden will speak with key allies in a phone call on the crisis on Friday. MSNBC Political Analyst Ben Rhodes tells Lawrence O'Donnell, ultimately it all comes down to “the decision of one man, Vladimir Putin.”Feb. 18, 2022

    U.S. and Russia to meet next week as long as Ukraine isn't invaded

