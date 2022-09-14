IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Investigating Trump: Senate probing fmr. Fed's claim of politicized DOJ

    10:08
    U.S. Amb. to UN: 'Surreal' to see Ukraine confront Russia as war began

    05:25
    Support for Putin's war wavers on Russian State TV

    04:26

  Lawrence: Trump lawyers respond to DOJ with stunningly childish argument

    08:51

  Chief Justice confused by questioning SCOTUS's legitimacy after Roe decision

    05:45

  Indicted Bannon can't be pardoned by Trump this time

    07:40

  Lawrence: DOJ tells Trump-picked judge she's risking national security

    12:31

  'We've got to win': Beto blasts Abbott's inaction on guns

    04:47

  Bidens hosting Obamas' portrait unveiling a 'family reunion' Souza says

    05:19

  'Lawlessness': Tribe condemns 'courts faithful to Trump'

    07:43

  Secretary Walsh on Biden's 'amazing' legislative feats

    03:05

  Lawrence: Defendant Trump 'has no reputation to protect'

    10:20

  WaPo: Docs about foreign nukes seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago

    05:51

  Nebraska school shuts down student newspaper after LGBTQ edition

    04:34

  Ron Johnson's opponent: Johnson 'serves himself,' not Wisconsin

    04:46

  What's missing from the stolen documents

    05:32

  Abrams: Gov. Kemp is 'not a champion of democracy'

    06:11

  Rep. Clyburn: 'Must find common ground' to move America forward

    06:22

  Biden defends democracy as Trump faces legal jeopardy in court

    04:03

  Lawrence: Trump got caught with classified docs in his desk

    12:09

The Last Word

U.S. Amb. to UN: 'Surreal' to see Ukraine confront Russia as war began

05:25

Ahead of the first United Nations General Assembly since Russia invaded Ukraine, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss her role in helping hold Vladimir Putin accountable for the atrocities his war has brought to the people of Ukraine.Sept. 14, 2022

