The Last Word

U.N Amb. on war-torn Ukraine sending rescue workers to Turkey

03:54

The death toll continues to rise from the catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss the United Nation's response to the devastation and Ukraine's role in Turkey's search and rescue operation.Feb. 10, 2023

