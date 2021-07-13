TX State Rep. on fleeing to block GOP voting bill: ‘We need Washington to step up’

Nearly 60 Texas Democrats fled to Washington in protest to block GOP restrictive voting bill, risking arrest and vowing to stay away for weeks until the special session ends. Texas State Rep. Gina Hinojosa says they came to pressure Congress “every day” to act on the “urgent need” to pass federal voting rights legislation, including Sens. Manchin and Sinema: “We come at great personal sacrifice, but the fight for our democracy is that important … we need them to use their power now.”