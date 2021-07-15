TX State Rep. on asking Sen. Manchin to help stop ‘Jim Crow 2.0’

Texas State Rep. Shawn Thierry says the Texas Democrats will urge Sen. Manchin to understand what’s happening in Texas and take a stand against “the greatest forms of voter suppression we’ve seen in decades.” Texas State Rep. Jasmine Crockett says they’re explaining to senators why the GOP voting bill is so dangerous, including a “scary” provision empowering partisan poll watchers that could enable groups like the Proud Boys to threaten and intimidate “Black and brown voters.”