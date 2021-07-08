TX GOP remove controversial election provisions ahead of special session

Texas GOP revealed an updated voting bill that removed provisions on overturning elections and limits to Sunday voting hours to be debated during special session. Texas State Rep. Gina Hinojosa called it a “victory” for Democrats in getting the “sharp edges” removed, but says it’s still a bad bill that Democrats are committed to fighting against. Rep. Colin Allred adds that Congress has to act at the federal level to “provide some relief to make sure our democracy is protected.”