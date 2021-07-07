TX Dems force GOP to walk back ‘horrendous’ provision to overturn elections

Texas GOP claim they don’t know who added what they now denounce as a “horrendous” provision making it easier to overturn elections. Texas State Rep. Julie Johnson says Senate GOP “slid it in at the last minute” trying to catch Democrats off guard, but “we didn’t let it happen.” Texas State Rep. John Bucy III said Democrats gained “multiple wins” after their walkout forced GOP to walk back several bad provisions and vow to continue the fight for voting rights.