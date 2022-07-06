IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

TX Democrat: ‘Systemic failures’ in Uvalde shooting response

03:17

Texas State Sen. Roland Gutierrez joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the latest in the Uvalde mass shooting, Chief Arredondo’s resignation from city council, and how “anguished and angry” the community is due to a lack of answers from officials refusing to speak or take action.July 6, 2022

