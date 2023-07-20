IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    TX Dem accuses Gov. Abbott of 'masochistic cruelty,' demands probe of migrant policy

The Last Word

TX Dem accuses Gov. Abbott of 'masochistic cruelty,' demands probe of migrant policy

Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss shocking allegations from the southern border where Texas Governor Greg Abbott is being accused of enforcing "inhumane" treatment of migrants. A Texas state trooper claims that Texas officials are being ordered to push migrant children back into the Rio Grande river.July 20, 2023

    TX Dem accuses Gov. Abbott of 'masochistic cruelty,' demands probe of migrant policy

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

