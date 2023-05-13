IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trymaine Lee on how Buffalo is ‘helping their own’ one year after mass shooting

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    Trump suggests arming teachers to deal with school shootings at CNN town hall

    03:01

  • Fred Guttenberg on gun control: ‘stop listening to the liars’

    05:20

  • Tuberville on white nationalists in the military: ‘I call them Americans’

    07:26

  • Kids in N.C. 51 percent more likely to die from guns; the state's AG wants to fix that

    05:18

  • Firearm mortality has skyrocketed in Texas over the past decade

    07:56

  • Three children among the victims in Texas mall shooting

    03:05

  • Radical right wing mass violence sits dangerously close to Republican politics

    10:57

  • Lawrence: I hate the predictability that the next mass shooting will happen

    08:50

  • Sen. Klobuchar: How can GOP stand by when there are gun violence solutions?

    03:06

  • Gunman in Texas mall shooting 'deeply ingrained into white supremacist culture'

    11:59

  • Joy Reid: Republicans are basically saying the Second Amendment is a suicide pact

    11:34

  • Texas mall shooting witness describes scene’s horror

    04:56

  • Why the gun industry wants malls and schools to be war zones

    08:01

  • 'Shocking and saddening': House member calls out Texas governor's inaction on guns

    10:10

  • Joe: There is a sickness in Texas and that sickness starts at the top with Greg Abbott

    09:43

  • Investigators examining Texas shooting suspect's social media posts

    03:20

  • Texas State Rep. Bowers discusses the Texas mass shooting

    12:46

  • Texas lawmaker outlines legislation needed to reduce gun violence

    05:37

The Last Word

Trymaine Lee on how Buffalo is ‘helping their own’ one year after mass shooting

04:26

“Into America” podcast host Trymaine Lee joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss how the people of Buffalo are working to find ways to heal one year after the racist mass shooting that killed 10 Black people and how they continue to grapple with the racism that motivated the attack even though “they’re still standing” and “they’re laughing more than they had a year ago.”May 13, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trymaine Lee on how Buffalo is ‘helping their own’ one year after mass shooting

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    Trump suggests arming teachers to deal with school shootings at CNN town hall

    03:01

  • Fred Guttenberg on gun control: ‘stop listening to the liars’

    05:20

  • Tuberville on white nationalists in the military: ‘I call them Americans’

    07:26

  • Kids in N.C. 51 percent more likely to die from guns; the state's AG wants to fix that

    05:18

  • Firearm mortality has skyrocketed in Texas over the past decade

    07:56

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All