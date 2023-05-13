Trymaine Lee on how Buffalo is ‘helping their own’ one year after mass shooting

- Now Playing
Trymaine Lee on how Buffalo is ‘helping their own’ one year after mass shooting04:26
Trump suggests arming teachers to deal with school shootings at CNN town hall03:01
Fred Guttenberg on gun control: ‘stop listening to the liars’05:20
Tuberville on white nationalists in the military: ‘I call them Americans’07:26
Kids in N.C. 51 percent more likely to die from guns; the state's AG wants to fix that05:18
Firearm mortality has skyrocketed in Texas over the past decade07:56
Three children among the victims in Texas mall shooting03:05
Radical right wing mass violence sits dangerously close to Republican politics10:57
Lawrence: I hate the predictability that the next mass shooting will happen08:50
Sen. Klobuchar: How can GOP stand by when there are gun violence solutions?03:06
Gunman in Texas mall shooting 'deeply ingrained into white supremacist culture'11:59
Joy Reid: Republicans are basically saying the Second Amendment is a suicide pact11:34
Texas mall shooting witness describes scene’s horror04:56
Why the gun industry wants malls and schools to be war zones08:01
'Shocking and saddening': House member calls out Texas governor's inaction on guns10:10
Joe: There is a sickness in Texas and that sickness starts at the top with Greg Abbott09:43
Investigators examining Texas shooting suspect's social media posts03:20
Texas State Rep. Bowers discusses the Texas mass shooting12:46
Texas lawmaker outlines legislation needed to reduce gun violence05:37
