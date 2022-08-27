IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Trump wanted classified info ‘to help himself,’ says Rep. Swalwell

05:36

Rep. Eric Swalwell joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss how Democrats will try to assess the damage Donald Trump posed to national security with the classified material he had at Mar-a-Lago, including national defense information that Swallwell says “jeopardized” U.S. troops and human sources whose “real lives are at risk.” He adds that Republicans backing Trump on this gives the American people a “clear choice” in November.Aug. 27, 2022

