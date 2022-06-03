Trump tried (and failed) to prove FBI's Russia probe was a 'hoax'

In April 2019, Trump Atty. Gen. Bill Barr launched the Durham investigation into the FBI’s probe of possible links between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russians. Since then, Special Counsel John Durham has failed to find anything to back up Trump’s claim the FBI probe was all “hoax.” And Special Counsel Durham's latest courtroom defeat, the jury forewoman of that trial said it was a huge waste of time. David Corn of Mother Jones and Bloomberg’s Tim O’Brien join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.June 3, 2022