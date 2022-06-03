IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump tried (and failed) to prove FBI's Russia probe was a 'hoax'

    10:29
  • UP NEXT

    Caught on tape: GOP plan to steal the next election revealed

    04:00

  • 'A failure at every level': Texas Democrat demands Uvalde shooting answers

    04:45

  • William Hogeland: The Second Amendment is ‘legal gibberish’

    05:10

  • Lawrence: How does a TX police chief go AWOL?

    12:17

  • Florida Democrat: ‘We cannot allow ourselves to become numb’

    03:41

  • Rep. Anthony Brown calls on Congress to pass gun safety laws

    03:54

  • Marine veteran on the danger of selling assault rifles to 18-year-olds

    02:37

  • Teacher details horror of being trapped inside school during Uvalde shooting

    02:45

  • 'Angry, frustrated, sad': Uvalde parents furious over delayed police response

    05:32

  • Rep. Spanberger: High-capacity magazines contribute to more deaths

    02:12

  • Lawrence: Republicans don't want you to know the truth about TX school massacre

    15:26

  • Lawrence: GOP position is kids have to die because the Constitution says so

    18:50

  • David Hogg demands Congress gets 'one thing done' on gun safety

    08:50

  • Lawrence: Being murdered in school is a uniquely American way of death

    09:44

  • Political strategist: GOP might as well stand for ‘Gouging Our Prices’

    03:43

  • Ukraine prosecutes first war crime since Russia invasion

    03:53

  • Josh Shapiro: Mastriano a danger to democracy across America

    06:36

  • Kirschner: Trump ‘waged war on the democratic process’

    05:56

  • Lawrence: The Electoral College is a plague on America

    08:55

The Last Word

Trump tried (and failed) to prove FBI's Russia probe was a 'hoax'

10:29

In April 2019, Trump Atty. Gen. Bill Barr launched the Durham investigation into the FBI’s probe of possible links between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russians. Since then, Special Counsel John Durham has failed to find anything to back up Trump’s claim the FBI probe was all “hoax.” And Special Counsel Durham's latest courtroom defeat, the jury forewoman of that trial said it was a huge waste of time. David Corn of Mother Jones and Bloomberg’s Tim O’Brien join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.June 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Trump tried (and failed) to prove FBI's Russia probe was a 'hoax'

    10:29
  • UP NEXT

    Caught on tape: GOP plan to steal the next election revealed

    04:00

  • 'A failure at every level': Texas Democrat demands Uvalde shooting answers

    04:45

  • William Hogeland: The Second Amendment is ‘legal gibberish’

    05:10

  • Lawrence: How does a TX police chief go AWOL?

    12:17

  • Florida Democrat: ‘We cannot allow ourselves to become numb’

    03:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All