Trump to declare a national emergency over the wall

Trump is expected to sign the government funding bill passed by the House and Senate, but the White House says Trump will announce $8b for the wall in the Rose Garden tomorrow- a move sure to be challenged immediately in court. Rep. Peter Aguilar, Neal Katyal and Cal Perry discuss with Lawrence.Feb. 15, 2019

