Trump tax documents handed over to Manhattan Prosecutor

District Attorney Cy Vance has millions of pages of Trump documents in his possession as part of a grand jury investigation into Trump and his corporation. Bloomberg Opinion Sr. Columnist Tim O’Brien tells Lawrence O’Donnell that tax documents and email communications will be key for the prosecution. “This is a criminal case - they’re going to need to prove criminal intent on the part of Trump, his three eldest children, Allen Weisselberg, and anyone else in the Trump organization who’s fallen under the parameters of this investigation.”