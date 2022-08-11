IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Trump takes the Fifth over 440 times after saying 'the mob takes the Fifth'

During a deposition Wednesday with New York Attorney General Letitia James, Donald Trump took the Fifth Amendment over 440 times according to an NBC News Source. Former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann discusses with MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell.Aug. 11, 2022

