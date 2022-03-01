Trump slams Biden and praises Putin at CPAC

Steve Schmidt joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why Donald Trump and some within the Republican Party are becoming Russia’s “greatest cheerleaders” at a time when Ukraine is fighting for its freedom and democracy.March 1, 2022
UP NEXT
Putin orders nuclear deterrent forces in Russia to be on 'high alert' as tensions rise
05:30
National Guard to help D.C. officers ahead of trucker protests
02:31
Trial begins for former officer involved in raid that led to Breonna Taylor's death
02:59
The breakdown of trust in institutions began in 2000, argues author
07:56
U.S. women's soccer players score major win in fight for equal pay
02:31
Pulse Nightclub Survivor: Florida’s "Don't Say Gay" bill rooted in homophobia, transphobia