The Last Word

Trump slams Biden and praises Putin at CPAC

07:57

Steve Schmidt joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why Donald Trump and some within the Republican Party are becoming Russia’s “greatest cheerleaders” at a time when Ukraine is fighting for its freedom and democracy.March 1, 2022

