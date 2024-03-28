IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump says he’s good for reduced $175M civil fraud bond. So why hasn’t he paid it?
March 28, 202404:12

The Last Word

Trump says he's good for reduced $175M civil fraud bond. So why hasn't he paid it?

04:12

New York Times Investigative Reporter Susanne Craig joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss the likelihood that Donald Trump will come up with the reduced bond of $175 million that he must pay in the New York civil fraud judgment by April 4 and where Trump might get the money from as he faces mounting legal bills.March 28, 2024

