Trump’s Wall Street grift? Velshi & Ruhle explain Trump meme stock
March 27, 202404:39
The Last Word

Trump’s Wall Street grift? Velshi & Ruhle explain Trump meme stock

04:39

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle discuss Trump stock being publicly traded for the first time and how buying up shares of the stock is an “unregulated way to be a huge donor to Donald Trump.”March 27, 2024

