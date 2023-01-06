Trump’s legal woes grow with 1/6 wrongful death lawsuit

Officer Sicknick’s partner filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Donald Trump seeking millions in damages. Phil Andonian, an attorney representing Sicknick’s partner and Rep. Swalwell in his civil lawsuit against Trump for inciting the insurrection, and Rep. Swalwell join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss where both cases stand in holding Trump accountable for the riot at the Capitol.Jan. 6, 2023