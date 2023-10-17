IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump’s gag order appeal is ‘going nowhere,’ Neal Katyal says

    Biden’s visit to Israel during wartime ‘unprecedented’ says Ben Rhodes

  • Rep. Schiff: Biden’s trip to Israel a ‘monumental showing of support’

  • Rep. Greg Landsman: No one could have imagined a Hamas invasion of Israel

  • Israel gripped by ‘terrible grief’ and ‘anger’ after Hamas attacks

  • Trump calls Hezbollah ‘smart’ for hitting Israel after Hamas attacks

  • Israel-Hamas war 'heading toward difficult days' Tel Aviv NYT journalist says

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. to U.S.: ‘We are determined to defend our homeland’

  • Rep. Goldman recounts ‘trauma’ of his kids coping after Hamas attack

  • Iran commends, but denies involvement in Hamas strikes on Israel

  • ‘Highest priority’ is to help Americans in harm’s way in Israel, Biden natl. security aide says

  • Rep. Gallego on what Israel needs to minimize civilians deaths

  • Peter Beinart: The way to bring peace in Gaza is through ‘a measure of justice’

  • State Dept.: ‘Israel needs to do everything it can to defend itself’

  • LeVar Burton on book bans: Dystopia of 'Fahrenheit 451' is now reality

  • White supremacists show up 'to protect' Tennessee mayoral candidate

  • Sean Penn: In Ukraine 'the need for freedom is so familiar'

  • Lawrence: Australian billionaire bought ‘exactly what he wanted’ from Trump

  • Stuart Stevens: The only way for the GOP to save itself is to ‘lose’

  • Rep. Frost: McCarthy said 'Bring it on!' and it was brought on

The Last Word

Trump’s gag order appeal is ‘going nowhere,’ Neal Katyal says

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to MSNBC Legal Analysts Andrew Weissmann and Neal Katyal, as well as Lawfare’s Senior Editor Roger Parloff, about the limited gag order that Judge Tanya Chutkan imposed on Donald Trump in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 2020 election case, as well as Trump’s plans to appeal the decision.Oct. 17, 2023

