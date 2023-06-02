IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Trump’s claim he’d end Ukraine war in 24 hours is ‘pure frivolity’

03:53

Yale history professor Timothy Snyder tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that Trump’s comments on Fox claiming he could end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours shows his “lack of contact with reality” and says talk like that from Trump, who Snyder says Russia wants to win in 2024, is “making the war last longer.”June 2, 2023

