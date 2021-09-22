Trump pushes GA Sec. of State to decertify 2020 election results

While she is “glad” that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger blocked Trump’s attempts to overturn the state’s election results, Lauren Groh-Wargo explains how Raffensperger and Georgia GOP are “weaponizing voter fraud lies” to restrict voting access and takeover elections when they should be focused on fixing their party “that is so disinformation-addled that they’re appealing to the MAGA nuts at all costs.”Sept. 22, 2021