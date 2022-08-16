IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump 'lies' on declassification show 'desperation' fmr. Trump aides says

The Last Word

Trump 'lies' on declassification show 'desperation' fmr. Trump aides says

Fmr. Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton told The New York Times that Donald Trump's claim that he had a standing order declassifying any documents he removed from the Oval Office is not true. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell discusses with former NSA General Counsel Glenn Gerstell.Aug. 16, 2022

    Trump 'lies' on declassification show 'desperation' fmr. Trump aides says

