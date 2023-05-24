IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawrence: What if Joe Biden is doing everything right in the debt ceiling negotiations?

    16:25
  • Now Playing

    Trump lawyers demand meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Why does Clarence Thomas’s billionaire friend own ‘the garden of evil’ & Hitler’s teapot?

    11:54

  • Claire McCaskill on how Democrats should handle debt limit talks

    01:30

  • MI Sen. Mallory McMorrow: ‘We’re not done’ on gun safety

    04:36

  • Youngest Gen Z party leader on GOP abortion overreach

    04:21

  • Rep. Khanna: ‘We don’t negotiate’ about ‘paying our bills’

    08:46

  • Silicon Valley investor: Montana Governor trying to ‘body slam’ TikTok for political gain

    04:58

  • Lawrence: The name of Trump-echoing liar Jim Jordan's committee is a lie

    12:45

  • Sen. Markey: Dems can’t concede to ‘radical right-wingers’ on debt limit

    04:31

  • Sen. Whitehouse on Clarence Thomas facing 'repeat offender' ethics allegations

    06:25

  • Rep. Goldman: GOP avoids expelling Santos with ‘cop out’ vote

    04:28

  • Lawrence: Bill Barr refuses to say Trump & Giuliani wouldn’t sell pardons

    08:40

  • Planned Parenthood: NC abortion ban ‘emblematic’ of democracy in crisis

    05:12

  • Biden runs for reelection on ‘freedom’ after Trump’s ‘American carnage’

    06:11

  • Clyburn: Discharge petition ‘should be on the table’ to force debt ceiling vote

    05:39

  • Lawrence: 'This conversation was recorded' most dangerous phrase for Giuliani in sexual assault lawsuit

    10:36

  • Giuliani accused of sexual harassment & wage theft in new lawsuit

    05:19

  • Republicans are 'waging a war on my family' father of trans kid says

    09:58

  • Trymaine Lee on how Buffalo is ‘helping their own’ one year after mass shooting

    04:26

The Last Word

Trump lawyers demand meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland

02:54

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the breaking news that former President Donald Trump’s legal team has requested a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland to discuss what they call the “ongoing injustice that is being perpetrated” by Special Counsel Jack Smith.May 24, 2023

  • Lawrence: What if Joe Biden is doing everything right in the debt ceiling negotiations?

    16:25
  • Now Playing

    Trump lawyers demand meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Why does Clarence Thomas’s billionaire friend own ‘the garden of evil’ & Hitler’s teapot?

    11:54

  • Claire McCaskill on how Democrats should handle debt limit talks

    01:30

  • MI Sen. Mallory McMorrow: ‘We’re not done’ on gun safety

    04:36

  • Youngest Gen Z party leader on GOP abortion overreach

    04:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All