Trump keeps rage-posting as Lawrence & Tim O'Brien discuss his legal jeopardy
March 23, 202400:59

The Last Word

Trump keeps rage-posting as Lawrence & Tim O'Brien discuss his legal jeopardy

00:59

At the exact moment that MSNBC Political Analyst Tim O'Brien told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell that Donald Trump would be his lawyers' "worst nightmare on the stand," Trump published yet another angry post on his social media site. Lawrence shares what that latest post read.March 23, 2024

