IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Meet the DAs refusing to enforce laws criminalizing abortion

    04:53
  • Now Playing

    Trump is ‘most investigated, least prosecuted’ man in history

    07:27
  • UP NEXT

    How Republicans use the ‘unfair advantage’ they gave themselves in Wisconsin

    04:15

  • Isabel Wilkerson: Justice Jackson shows America's potential

    03:45

  • Isabel Wilkerson: Most Americans don’t know the nation’s full history

    04:55

  • 'Ecstatic' Rep. Clyburn and daughter on Justice Jackson joining SCOTUS

    09:51

  • Lawrence: Why did Trump WH counsel Cipollone say 'we're going to get charged'?

    10:18

  • What Atty. Gen. Garland should be learning from Jan. 6 hearings

    06:49

  • Fmr. Pence aide: Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony shows her 'courage'

    06:56

  • Rep. Schiff: Difficult for DOJ to avoid investigating Trump

    09:37

  • Why Mary Trump isn't shocked by damning January 6th testimony

    07:18

  • Lawrence: GOP policy is to victimize rape victims forcing them to give birth

    09:45

  • Beto O’Rourke on Abbott’s abortion ban: Texans are 'under attack'

    03:58

  • Fmr. Trump lawyer John Eastman says the Feds seized his phone

    06:05

  • Rep. Katie Porter: SCOTUS abortion ruling ‘tramples on our liberty’

    02:35

  • Sen. Tina Smith: SCOTUS ‘does not have the last word’ on abortion

    02:10

  • Lawrence: Never forget the GOP presidents who overturned Roe

    11:33

  • Sen. Whitehouse on GOP requests for Trump pardons: ‘This is not normal’

    02:27

  • Stacey Abrams: I’d protect election workers that Trump endangered

    07:35

  • Lawrence: NY’s governor is protecting her state from the Supreme Court

    07:49

The Last Word

Trump is ‘most investigated, least prosecuted’ man in history

07:27

Fmr. prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joins MSNBC’s Jason Johnson to discuss the many crimes that could potentially take down Donald Trump, but says he will specifically be watching the Jan. 6th hearing witness tampering accusations to see if DOJ “moves to put a stop to it in real time.” Tim O’Brien says the real importance of the Jan. 6th hearings is to push the Justice Department to indict Trump and his cohorts “for staging a coup.”July 2, 2022

  • Meet the DAs refusing to enforce laws criminalizing abortion

    04:53
  • Now Playing

    Trump is ‘most investigated, least prosecuted’ man in history

    07:27
  • UP NEXT

    How Republicans use the ‘unfair advantage’ they gave themselves in Wisconsin

    04:15

  • Isabel Wilkerson: Justice Jackson shows America's potential

    03:45

  • Isabel Wilkerson: Most Americans don’t know the nation’s full history

    04:55

  • 'Ecstatic' Rep. Clyburn and daughter on Justice Jackson joining SCOTUS

    09:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All