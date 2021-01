The future of the Republican Party is left hanging in the balance after the Trump presidency. David Frum, author of “Trumpocalypse,” says Republicans have to stop thinking they can control Trump and instead get rid of him. “Trying to get Trump to behave is like teaching Charles Manson to do the fox trot. Maybe he can do a step or two, and then he’ll put a fork in your eye because he’s Charles Manson. Trump is going to do what Trump is going to do.”