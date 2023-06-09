IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Weissmann: There are people in jail who've done far less than what Trump's charged with

    Trump indicted: Rachel Maddow joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss charges

    Ex-Trump lawyer tells Lawrence he’s heard the tape of Trump discussing classified doc

  • Lawrence asks ex-Trump lawyer why a classified doc was in Trump's desk

  • Sen. Warnock on guns: ‘We can do better than this’

  • Lawrence: Mark Meadows could be second White House Chief of Staff convicted of crimes

  • Last Word Exclusive: Biden’s negotiating team on debt limit deal

  • Last Word exclusive: WH negotiators on success of debt limit deal

  • Nigerian immigrant Yemi Mobolade breaks GOP stronghold in Colorado

  • ‘Voting is the great equalizer’: TX Dems vow to fight GOP voting attacks in court

  • Artificial Intelligence responsible for 5% of jobs lost in May

  • Trump’s claim he’d end Ukraine war in 24 hours is ‘pure frivolity’

  • Lawrence: Trump’s ‘panic’ on display when asked about docs case audio tape

  • Senate passes debt ceiling bill 63-36

  • Lawrence: The Biden debt negotiating team did an ‘incredibly good job’

  • TN State Rep. Pearson: Our democracy can’t become a GOP ‘mobocracy’

  • ‘Joe Biden won’: Lawrence on the President’s successful debt ceiling strategy

  • Richard Lui on the need to change the ‘cultural conversation’ on mental health

  • TX State Rep.: GOP wants to ‘hijack the largest urban voting district’

  • Rep. Kildee: GOP wants to solve the debt ceiling problem they created

The Last Word

Trump indicted: Rachel Maddow joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss charges

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow joined Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the federal indictment against Donald Trump by Special Counsel Jack Smith in the Justice Department’s classified documents investigation. The charges include, according to The New York Times, a violation of the Espionage Act.June 9, 2023

