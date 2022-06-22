IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jan. 6th Cmte.'s 'shocking' evidence links fake elector scheme to GOP senator's office

    01:41
  • Now Playing

    Trump impeachment lawyer: Jan. 6th Cmte. revealed 'evidence of a crime'

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6th Cmte. reveals Trump call that may ‘be used as evidence’ fmr. DA says

    04:47

  • Lawrence: Trump can’t understand why GOP officials wouldn’t steal 2020 for him

    08:46

  • Texas Republicans try to 'rewrite history' with party platform

    03:01

  • Pussy Riot founder debunks Putin’s new lie about Ukraine war

    07:26

  • Lawrence: Texas GOP is more concerned with tow trucks than mass murder

    08:27

  • TX Reporter: ‘No criminal investigation’ underway in Uvalde shooting

    04:29

  • 'We choose inclusion': Democrat blasts GOP for ditching Pride Month

    06:34

  • Fmr. federal prosecutor: Trump lawyer John Eastman has nowhere to run

    05:45

  • ‘Please do not canonize Mike Pence,’ presidential historian says

    03:57

  • Mary Trump on Donald Trump’s criminal intent

    06:20

  • Lawrence: Why did it take so long for Pence to do the right thing?

    08:48

  • ‘Privacy and liberty are at stake’ with Roe v. Wade reversal

    05:34

  • Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

    06:43

  • Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court must investigate Justice Thomas’s Jan. 6 votes

    06:12

  • Lawrence: Uvalde coverup ‘scheduled to last at least six months’

    05:03

  • Lawrence: Prosecutors are watching the Jan. 6th Cmte.’s case against Trump

    09:27

  • Tribe: Even Trump's lawyer will need an 'f'ing great' defense attorney

    04:09

  • Katyal: January 6 hearings are ‘hard for Merrick Garland to ignore’

    02:32

The Last Word

Trump impeachment lawyer: Jan. 6th Cmte. revealed 'evidence of a crime'

01:56

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to criminal defense attorney and impeachment counsel Barry Berke about President Trump threatening Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and how the comments speak to Trump's state of mind at the time.June 22, 2022

  • Jan. 6th Cmte.'s 'shocking' evidence links fake elector scheme to GOP senator's office

    01:41
  • Now Playing

    Trump impeachment lawyer: Jan. 6th Cmte. revealed 'evidence of a crime'

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6th Cmte. reveals Trump call that may ‘be used as evidence’ fmr. DA says

    04:47

  • Lawrence: Trump can’t understand why GOP officials wouldn’t steal 2020 for him

    08:46

  • Texas Republicans try to 'rewrite history' with party platform

    03:01

  • Pussy Riot founder debunks Putin’s new lie about Ukraine war

    07:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All