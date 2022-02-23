IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Trump & his allies praise Putin as Russian troops threaten Ukraine

03:06

Stuart Stevens and Jonathan Alter join Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why Trump allies praise of Putin is “extraordinary” and why the “only reason the Republican Party exists now is to beat Democrats.”Feb. 23, 2022

