Trump & his allies praise Putin as Russian troops threaten Ukraine
03:06
Share this -
copied
Stuart Stevens and Jonathan Alter join Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why Trump allies praise of Putin is “extraordinary” and why the “only reason the Republican Party exists now is to beat Democrats.”Feb. 23, 2022
Trump praises Putin’s movements in Ukraine
05:30
Now Playing
Trump & his allies praise Putin as Russian troops threaten Ukraine
03:06
UP NEXT
WH unveils sanctions against Russia
04:55
White House advisor: We can impose more sanctions on Russia’s largest institutions