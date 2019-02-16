The Last Word

Trump faces lawsuit over national emergency

16:58

Pres. Trump announced a national emergency at the border, and then said he "didn't need to.” Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) of the Judiciary Committee reacts to the president and tells Ali Velshi Democrats will investigate Trump's move. Dara Lind and Cristina Beltran join.Feb. 16, 2019

