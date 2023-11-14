IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump case plea deal vids leak: Lawrence & our legal panel break it down

    12:30
  • UP NEXT

    Secret coup video: See Two trump aides flip on Trump in RICO sessions in GA

    12:09

  • Legal woes take a toll: Rudy Giuliani reduced to ranting online, hawking vitamin pills

    06:27

  • Lawrence: 'Terrorist' threatening DA Willis did so with Trump's implicit instructions

    12:45

  • Floodgates open as Trump encounters nightmare situation in Georgia

    03:39

  • Katyal: Meadows could ‘obliterate’ Trump’s defense if he’s flipped

    03:16

  • We all ‘did it’: Third Trump lawyer confesses and flips on his RICO ‘lies’

    12:07

  • See: Trump lawyer’s crying confession in RICO courtroom

    02:47

  • Jenna Ellis pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

    04:38

  • Jenna Ellis enters plea deal in Georgia election interference case

    04:02

  • 'Coup dominos falling': Trump prison odds increase as two lawyers flip

    07:25

  • Trump now claims Sidney Powell was never his attorney

    01:17

  • Chesebro plea deal 'meaningfully more perilous' for Trump, and likely not the last

    03:36

  • Chesebro guilty plea 'not a good day' for Giuliani & Eastman, Andrew Weissmann says

    04:37

  • Double Guilty: 2 Trump lawyers flip in RICO coup case, as D.A. Willis wins again

    02:27

  • Trump prison fears surge: Two MAGA lawyers flip as ‘all arrows’ point to coup

    11:23

  • Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

    01:32

  • Claire McCaskill: I think Powell pleading guilty took the Trump folks by surprise

    07:14

  • Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

    06:07

The Last Word

Trump case plea deal vids leak: Lawrence & our legal panel break it down

12:30

Videos and reporting about conversations some of Trump's Georgia co-defendants had with prosecutors just before pleading guilty in that case have been shared and reported by ABC News and The Washington Post. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell discusses with Neal Katyal, Joyce Vance, and Gwen Keyes.Nov. 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump case plea deal vids leak: Lawrence & our legal panel break it down

    12:30
  • UP NEXT

    Secret coup video: See Two trump aides flip on Trump in RICO sessions in GA

    12:09

  • Legal woes take a toll: Rudy Giuliani reduced to ranting online, hawking vitamin pills

    06:27

  • Lawrence: 'Terrorist' threatening DA Willis did so with Trump's implicit instructions

    12:45

  • Floodgates open as Trump encounters nightmare situation in Georgia

    03:39

  • Katyal: Meadows could ‘obliterate’ Trump’s defense if he’s flipped

    03:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All