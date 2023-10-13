IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Trump calls Hezbollah ‘smart’ for hitting Israel after Hamas attacks

05:25

The leading Republican candidate for president has spoken about the attacks on Israel by Hamas admonishing Israeli PM Netanyahu and calling the militant group Hezbollah “smart” for launching strikes along Israel’s northern border. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to Ben Rhodes.Oct. 13, 2023

